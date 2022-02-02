Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $252.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.57 and its 200-day moving average is $262.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,808.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

