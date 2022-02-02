Bamco Inc. NY Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,443 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.53% of AxoGen worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 103.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,020,000 after acquiring an additional 636,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AxoGen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 531,628 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.