Bamco Inc. NY Has $13.69 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.89. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

