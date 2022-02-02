Bamco Inc. NY Has $19.34 Million Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,066 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.54% of TPI Composites worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 651.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $448.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

