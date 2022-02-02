Bamco Inc. NY Has $23.97 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $417.46 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

