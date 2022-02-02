Bamco Inc. NY Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $390.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.06 and a 200-day moving average of $425.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

