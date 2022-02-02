Bamco Inc. NY Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,158,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $198.87 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

