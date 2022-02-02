Bamco Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.53% of Accolade worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Accolade by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.