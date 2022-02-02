Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 106.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,235 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.30% of Toll Brothers worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,269,000 after buying an additional 589,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 478,924 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 300,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

