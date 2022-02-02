Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $28,813,940 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM opened at $155.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average is $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

