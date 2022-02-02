Bamco Inc. NY Invests $3.98 Million in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 482.8% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 98,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $303,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $214.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.09.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.