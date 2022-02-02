Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,831 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.71% of ACV Auctions worth $19,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172 in the last quarter.

Shares of ACVA opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

