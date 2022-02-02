Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725,952 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.40% of Arco Platform worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 383,421 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the second quarter worth about $1,163,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 135.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $641.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

