Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,520 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.41% of DoubleVerify worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DV. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,651,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $54,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,283 in the last quarter.

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $48.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

