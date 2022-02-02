Bamco Inc. NY Makes New $8.73 Million Investment in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,002,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.60% of Archer Aviation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHR. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation Inc has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 73,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

