Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,411,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.37% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,865,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,798,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

BROS stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.