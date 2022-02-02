Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 10,000 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.18% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $21,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE FBHS opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.