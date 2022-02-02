Bamco Inc. NY Sells 15,950 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,860,230 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.