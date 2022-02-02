Bamco Inc. NY Sells 3,415 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $473.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

