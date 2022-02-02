Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 134.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.