Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $264,771,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $14,797,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $1,563,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $12,642,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $4,072,000.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.78.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 438,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,638,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 37,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,408,164 shares of company stock worth $102,617,341 and have sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

