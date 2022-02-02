Bamco Inc. NY Trims Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,824 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.20% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,722,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 154,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 98,143 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.