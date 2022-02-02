Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,500 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.28% of Butterfly Network worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $3,202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $3,766,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

BFLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.