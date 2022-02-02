Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $17.92 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $17.92 million and approximately $89,113.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,916 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,831,372 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.