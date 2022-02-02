Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBVA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 19,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,814. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

