Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Trading Up 19.4%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY)’s share price was up 19.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on BNDSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.56) to €0.57 ($0.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.75) to €0.73 ($0.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €0.70 ($0.79) to €0.72 ($0.81) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

