Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 28.0% in January

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. 22,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,194. Bancroft Fund has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $36.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $3.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 52.99%.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

