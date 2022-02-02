Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. 1,647,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,337,888. Bank of America has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $383.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

