Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.24 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,699,000 after acquiring an additional 74,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $681.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $754.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $786.49. The company has a market cap of $279.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

