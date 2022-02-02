Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 80,251 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,251 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:AL opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.