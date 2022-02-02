Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria's Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

