Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.33

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$93.33 and last traded at C$93.26, with a volume of 1161686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNS. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.33.

The company has a market cap of C$113.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

