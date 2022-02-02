Barclays PLC Acquires 6,624 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Materion worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 149,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Materion by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Materion by 43.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Materion in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 2,171.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 130,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

