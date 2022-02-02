Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 181.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $608,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and have sold 21,726 shares valued at $1,846,531. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.