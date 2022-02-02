Barclays PLC Buys 11,580 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 and sold 11,563 shares valued at $1,047,156. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.