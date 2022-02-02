Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Cohu worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 31.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 58.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

