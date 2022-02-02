Barclays PLC Grows Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of St. Joe worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

NYSE:JOE opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.10. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.