Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105,072 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GO stock opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

