Barclays PLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.26.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $280.67 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.01.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

