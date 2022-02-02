Barclays PLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Univest Financial worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

