Barclays PLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.