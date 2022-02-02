Barclays PLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

