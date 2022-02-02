Barclays PLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after acquiring an additional 648,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,261,000 after acquiring an additional 617,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,585,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

