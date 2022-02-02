Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 272.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of GrafTech International worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after buying an additional 4,361,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 1,495,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 543.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 1,456,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

