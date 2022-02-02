Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Oceaneering International worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 419,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 98.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE OII opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 3.31.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

