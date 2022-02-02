Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.