Barclays PLC Purchases 24,797 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

