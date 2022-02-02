Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 31,647 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

PEJ stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

