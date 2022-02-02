Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLAB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $282.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.27 and a beta of 0.34. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

