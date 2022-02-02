Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 37,791.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

